UFC 286 Preview: Leon Edwards – Kamaru Usman 3

Tomorrow in the headliner of UFC 286, we are going to see the conclusion of a trilogy for the welterweight title. Undisputed champion Leon “Rocky” Edwards (20-3, 1 NC) will look to show that his title victory was no fluke as he takes on former champion Kamaru Usman (20-2).

When these two first fought, Kamaru Usman won the fight going away. They had their rematch last August for the welterweight title and from the opening bell, it looked like the fight would be different. Edwards was able to take Usman down and control him.

However, for the next three rounds, Kamaru Usman dominated. He looked like he was well on his way to his sixth successful title defense. Then, with one minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a perfect head kick that knocked Usman out cold to snatch the welterweight title from him.

Now, they are running it back in London to see who really is the best welterweight on the planet.

UFC 286 Prediction

These two men have shared the octagon for nearly eight rounds. Kamaru Usman won six of those rounds going away. He was on his way to winning the seventh of those eight rounds when he was caught with the head kick heard around the world.

When looking at the UFC 286 headliner, it’s easy to see why Kamaru Usman is still the betting favorite. To me, he’s the better fighter. I think he can control where the fight takes place and if both men fight at their best, I believe that Kamaru Usman leaves London with the welterweight title.

However, will Usman have any doubts creep into his mind? Does the confidence Edwards gained carry him in a matchup like this? Edwards did something nobody thought he could do and that’s become UFC champion in the fashion that he did.

That said, I think the Rocky story ends here. I think Kamaru Usman is going to really lean on the wrestling heavy to win back his title. It might not be the most appealing fight in the world, but I have Kamaru Usman getting the belt back.

Prediction: Kamaru Usman by Decision