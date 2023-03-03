UFC 285 Preview: Valentina Shevchenko – Alexa Grasso

Jun 12, 2022; Singapore, SIN; Valentina Shevchenko (red gloves) before the fight against Taila Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Miller-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC 285, the best P4P women’s fighter on the planet returns to defend her crown. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) will look for her eighth successful title defense as she takes on Alexa Grasso (15-3).

Grasso had a lot of hype whenever she made her debut with the UFC. However, she went just 3-3 in her first six bouts. After the third loss, Grasso decided to move up to flyweight where she felt more comfortable not having to cut so much weight.

The results have been sensational. She’s gone a perfect 4-0 and steadily rose up the ranks to earn this title shot. That being said, the task is incredibly tall tomorrow night as she looks to dethrone the flyweight queen.

What more can you say about Valentina Shevchenko? The UFC’s P4P top female fighter has been nothing short of dominant in her flyweight run. A perfect 9-0 with eight wins in title fights. In her last title defense in June against Taila Santos, Shevchenko snuck by with a split decision.

Was she getting complacent or is the division catching up to the queen? Her and Alexa Grasso are both looking to answer that question emphatically tomorrow night.

UFC 285 Prediction

Alexa Grasso has a very solid overall game. She has very good combinations and she has very strong skills on the mat. Before her win against Viviane Araujo, she submitted Joanne Wood by rear naked choke. She’s going to be comfortable wherever the fight goes.

That being said, just because she’s comfortable doesn’t mean she’ll be successful. I think Shevchenko is going to look to make a statement tomorrow night. I’m expecting a kick-heavy attack from the champion and expect her to look for a lot of trips when these two get in close.

I fully expect Grasso to be game, but I think the champ will be too much. Could easily see a lopsided decision here, but I think the champ pushes for a finish in the middle rounds. Feeling a submission to retain her UFC title.