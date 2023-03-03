UFC 285 Preview: Jalin Turner – Mateusz Gamrot

Jul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jalin Turner (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Brad Riddell (red gloves) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC 285, we are going to see a lightweight matchup between two of the more exciting contenders in the division. Jalin Turner (13-5) will look to keep his impressive winning streak going against top contender Mateusz Gamrot (21-2).

After losing his UFC debut, Gamrot would go on to win his next four which led to a fight with Beneil Dariush. Unfortunately for Gamrot, Dariush was able to defeat him and halt all of his momentum. He wasn’t originally the opponent for Turner tomorrow night, but he jumped at the opportunity to get back in the cage.

Originally, Turner was supposed to face off against Dan Hooker. However, when Hooker broke his hand during training, Gamrot stepped in. Now, Turner is actually facing off against a tougher test and I respect him for taking on the challenge.

He’s won five straight fights leading up to UFC 285 and he continues getting better and better with each outing. He definitely poses some interesting challenges for Gamrot.

UFC 285 Prediction

The game plan for both men is very easy to figure out. Gamrot puts a pace on you and he likes to break you down with that pace as well as his wrestling. Turner is the much bigger man and has nearly a seven-inch reach advantage. Not too mention he also has the big power advantage on the feet.

Turner wants to keep this fight at range where he can use his power striking while Gamrot wants to get on the inside and use his wrestling. While Turner has made a lot of improvements in his game, I’m not sure he’s improved enough to stop the wrestling attack of Gamrot.

I believe that Gamrot is just going to wear Turner down and ultimately grind out a decisive decision at UFC 285.

Prediction: Mateusz Gamrot by Decision