UFC 285 Preview: Cody Garbrandt – Trevin Jones

Saturday night in the featured prelim of UFC 285 a former world champion returns to his original weight class. Former bantamweight champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt (12-5) is back as he takes on Trevin “5 star” Jones (13-9).

Trevin Jones got off to a very hot start in the UFC with back-to-back knockout wins. Granted, one of those wins was overturned to a No Contest due to a positive Marijuana test. However, it’s been rough sledding for Jones since as he’s on a three-fight losing streak.

He wasn’t the original opponent for Garbrandt, but he jumped at the opportunity when the original opponent fell out. This is a massive opportunity for him against a former world champion.

Entering 2017, Cody Garbrandt was on top of the world. He was undefeated and he was the UFC bantamweight champion. However, since the start of 2017, he’s gone 1-5 including four knockout losses. Three of those coming in the first round.

Garbrandt’s last fight came at 125 pounds where he faced off against Kai Kara-France. He was hoping to resurrect his career, but instead he was knocked out in the first round. He took over a year off and now he’s back to his original weight class hoping to pick up a win.

UFC 285 Prediction

The crazy thing about Cody Garbrandt is his age. He’s talked about as if he’s nearly 40 given the way things have gone for him recently. That said, the former UFC champion doesn’t even turn 32 until July. That said, he’s become very hard to bet on as of late.

When you look at the skillsets of both fighters, Cody Garbrandt should win this fight. He’s more well-rounded and he’s been trying to tighten up his boxing skills as of late. However, Garbrandt has a bad history of wanting to brawl whenever he gets touched.

Jones has the power to put him out and if he goes into brawl mode, I can easily see him getting stopped. Jones has never been finished by strikes, but Garbrandt will test that.

I’m going to lean towards Garbrandt getting a decision here. Maybe mixing in some wrestling and staying crisp with his boxing. If he fights smart, he should win. However, if he starts brawling, he’s going out.

Prediction: Cody Garbrandt by Decision