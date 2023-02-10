UFC 284 Main Event Preview: Islam Makhachev – Alexander Volkanovski

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates with the title belt after defeating Charles Oliveira (red gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night in the headliner of UFC 284, we will see history. For the first time in the history of the promotion, their top ranked pound-for-pound fighter will take on the second ranked pound-for-pound fighter in a champion versus champion showcase. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) is looking for double champ status as he takes on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1).

Alexander The Great lost his fourth professional fight. Since that moment, he’s looked unstoppable. He’s conquered the featherweight division and has become increasingly dominant as of late. In his last title defense, he demolished former champion Max Holloway over the course of five rounds. His third win over Holloway.

Last October, Islam Makhachev had his crowning moment when he took on Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. In a highly anticipated matchup, Makhachev ran through the former lightweight king to become the UFC’s lightweight champion. Now, he’s looking to knock off the pound-for-pound king and take that crown as well.

UFC 284 Prediction

When you really break this fight down, there’s no secret for either man. For Alexander Volkanovski, he wants to keep this fight standing. He’s going to have a massive speed advantage in this fight and I think his technical striking is much better than Islam Makhachev’s.

For the UFC’s lightweight champion, he wants to take this fight down. Don’t buy into Makhachev’s talk this week about wanting to stand with Volkanovski. He wants to get ahold of the featherweight champion and impose his will in the grappling.

So, who is going to win? It seems like everyone and their mother is picking Makhachev to win. The consensus seems to be that the size and strength is just going to be too much. Part of me wonders that as well. However, I find myself leaning towards the underdog here.

I’m not sure we are going to get a finish in the UFC 284 headliner. I think this fight goes the distance. To me, I suspect there will be enough striking over the course of at least three rounds for Volkanovski to win those rounds. I love his ability to close distance and I think he’s going to frustrate Makhachev with his speed.

Call me crazy if you want, but I think Alexander Volkanovski will raise two UFC titles tomorrow night in front of his home country.

Prediction: Alexander Volkanovski by Decision