Tony Ferguson no longer with the UFC as he signs with GFL ahead of their draft

El Cucuy is no longer with the UFC. The former interim lightweight champion’s run with the promotion has come to an end and Tony Ferguson (25-11) has officially signed with the Global Fight League (GFL) ahead of their first draft which takes place tonight.

Ferguson has gone through some really rough times in his career over the last five years and he’s wanted to continue fighting. UFC CEO Dana White had indicated that he didn’t feel comfortable giving Ferguson more fights but they’d have to think it over. It appears that the two sides have parted ways so Ferguson could continue his MMA career.

El Cucuy in the GFL

The GFL has their first draft tonight ahead of their first events which are scheduled to take place in April. While I was on the fence about the promotion and it’s format when it was announced, they’ve done a really good job signing some big time names to the promotion.

Sure, many names are far past their prime, but they still make things very intriguing. GFL posted the news about Ferguson’s signing a few hours ago. While Ferguson still has a big fan following, it’s no secret that it’s been a rough few years for El Cucuy.

After winning 12 in a row from 2013-2019 and being considered one of if not the best lightweight in the world, Ferguson has now lost eight fights in a row. Most recently, he was submitted in the first round by Michael Chiesa back in August.