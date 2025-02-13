The GFL Announces Yoel Romero – Shogun Rua

We are just a few weeks removed from the GFL draft and we are finally learning about some of the matchups that will go down when the promotion starts hosting fights in April. Earlier today, the promotion announced the rematch between Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold.

They also announced a light heavyweight matchup featuring a former UFC title challenger and a former UFC champion. The promotion announced this afternoon that Yoel Romero (16-7) will be taking on former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (27-14-1). Rua had been retired prior to returning to the GFL.

Team Miami’s @YoelRomeroMMA takes on Team São Paulo’s @ShogunRua in a Light Heavyweight clash! pic.twitter.com/WQromnLJFl — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) February 13, 2025

GFL Light Heavyweight Matchup

As mentioned, Shogun had been retired for the last couple of years. The last time he fought was in January 2023 when he was stopped by Ihor Potieria in Brazil at UFC 283. He walked away from the sport after his third straight loss but he’s returning to fight under the GFL banner.

It’s a brutal comeback fight as he takes on the ageless wonder Yoel Romero. Romero is supposedly 47-years-old, but The Soldier of God still looks incredible. He last fought in MMA last February when he took on Thiago Santos in the Bellator vs. PFL card. He won that fight against Santos. Romero is 3-1 in his last four MMA bouts.