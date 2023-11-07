Song Yadong – Chris Gutierrez headlines UFC Shanghai

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Song Yadong (red gloves) reacts to fight against Casey Kenney (blue gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC is returning to Shanghai next month and we now know what the main event will be. Magic M MMA Bets on X was the first to report the main event which will be China’s Song Yadong (20-7-1) taking on “El Guapo” Chris Gutierrez (20-4-2).

UFC Shanghai goes down on December 9th. This is a massive spot for Gutierrez who will be looking for his second straight win. Earlier this year at UFC Kansas City, Gutierrez had a fight with Pedro Munhoz. He was coming off the knockout win over Frankie Edgar and was looking for his fifth straight win.

Unfortunately, he fell short and lost by a decision. He did bounce back well last month when he defeated China’s Alatengheili. Now, on the heels of that win, he’s getting a headlining fight against one of the more exciting and dynamic fighters in the division.

UFC Shanghai

Song Yadong is getting a homecoming fight in a massive spot for him. The last time we saw Song was back in April when he headlined an APEX card against Ricky Simon. In a fantastic fight, Song was able to get the fifth round stoppage. Since making his UFC debut back in 2017, Song has gone an impressive 9-2-1.

Some of his notable wins include a knockout win over Marlon Moraes and a decision win over upcoming title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera. He’s been in there with some of the very best and many expect him to be a future champion. He’s getting comfortable in the main event spotlight and now the UFC is giving him an opportunity in front of his home country.