Should the UFC look at Jorge Masvidal – Michael Chandler?

The UFC‘s first BMF title holder is gearing up for a return to the octagon. Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (35-17) is targeting a return to the octagon next year. Specifically, Masvidal is targeting a return to the rumored Miami card which is set to take place in April of next year.

Masvidal last fought inside the octagon in April 2023 in front of his home Miami crowd when he lost a decision to Gilbert Burns. After the fight, Masvidal hung up the gloves and focused on promoting his own promotion and then he returned to combat sports earlier this year when he lost a close decision in a boxing match with Nate Diaz.

That boxing match got the competitive juices going again for Masvidal and now he wants to return to the UFC. It seems like there might be an opponent that Gamebred is very interested in and it’s one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion. That man is “Iron” Michael Chandler (23-9).

Should the UFC book Masvidal – Chandler?

Michael Chandler returned a few weeks ago at UFC 309 when he took on Charles Oliveira at MSG. It was Chandler’s first fight in over two years after he was on the sidelines waiting for the Conor McGregor fight to materialize. The fight was finally booked for June, but McGregor pulled out with a toe injury.

Chandler came on strong in the fifth round against Oliveira and made it a show, but he ultimately fell short. Chandler is now just 1-4 in his last five fights. Two losses against Oliveira, one against Justin Gaethje, and one against Dustin Poirier. It leaves him out of the title picture for the time being.

There’s really not a clear path for his next fight. Chandler still wants the Conor McGregor fight, but McGregor is not likely to fight until the end of next year per Dana White. If the UFC wants to get Chandler in there, I think an April showdown with Jorge Masvidal makes sense for all involved. Chandler and Masvidal have already expressed interesting in making the fight happen.