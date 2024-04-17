Should the UFC book Charles Oliveira – Justin Gaethje 2 next?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday night at UFC 300, we saw two massive matchups in the lightweight division. In the first of three title fights, Justin Gaethje (25-5) put his BMF title on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway (25-7).

Earlier on the main card, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-10) took on rising top contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) with a potential title shot on the line. Oliveira was supposed to fight for the title last October but a cut forced him to pull out of the fight.

Justin Gaethje was supposed to be next for Islam Makhachev but decided to put on a show for the fans and risk that shot to defend his BMF title against Max Holloway. Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan had a very competitive fight that came down to a split decision. Tsarukyan controlled a lot of the fight, but Oliveira came the closest to finishing the fight. In the end, two judges gave the fight to Tsarukyan.

In the BMF title fight, Max Holloway completely dominated. He was faster, more crisp, and his length really bothered Gaethje all night. In the final seconds, Holloway pointed to the ground and him and Gaethje threw everything they had at each other. Holloway ultimately knocked Gaethje out cold in easily the highlight of UFC 300.

Fight to make after UFC 300

Given the way that both fights went, I think the path is clear for both Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. To me, it makes all the sense in the world for these two to run it back. They fought back in 2022 and had a very entertaining matchup while it lasted.

Gaethje dropped Oliveira then Oliveira dropped and submitted Gaethje all in the first round. Both men want to get back to a UFC title shot and it just makes the most sense to have them both fight each other. I feel for both men at this point. Gaethje risked his shot and lost while Oliveira had his shot taken away due to a cut and then lost a split decision.

Both men should stay right in the title picture and I think they will.