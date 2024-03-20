Report: UFC returning to Paris in September with Ciryl Gane likely to headline the card

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Ciryl Gane before his fight against Francis Ngannou during UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC is planning on returning to Paris later this year. Culture MMA reported this afternoon that the promotion is planning on returning to Paris for the third time on September 28th and there will be a familiar face in the main event.

Per the report, former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (12-2) is being targeted to headline the card. Of course, this makes all the sense in the world given the fact that the Frenchman has headlined both shows that have been in Paris thus far.

It seems to be an annual event in September now with the first event coming in September 2022 followed by last years event also in September. In the first event, Gane faced off against Tai Tuivasa who was on a five-fight winning streak at the time. The two put on an absolute banger with Gane picking up the third round TKO.

That win led Gane to a heavyweight title fight with Jon Jones last March at UFC 285 which he lost by submission. Gane returned at the second Paris event last September when he faced Serghei Spivac in the main event. Once again, it was one-way traffic for Gane who picked up the TKO win. I expected Gane to be back sooner, however, the promotion seems to be holding him off until their Paris return.

UFC Paris 3

The big question now becomes who will Gane face when the UFC returns to Paris in September? Some had hoped that we’d get a matchup between Gane and interim champion Tom Aspinall this year while Jon Jones recovers from injury. Jones is scheduled to face Stipe Miocic in a legacy heavyweight title fight upon his return likely in the fall.

Right now, it appears that Aspinall is likely going to face Curtis Blaydes in a rematch. Blaydes picked up a win over Aspinall a couple of years ago after Aspinall injured his knee in the opening seconds. After Blaydes stopped Jailton Almeida at UFC 299, these two appear to be heading for a collision course.

So, who makes sense for Gane? It seems to be lining up perfectly that Gane will face Sergei Pavlovich. Pavlovich is arguably the most powerful striker in the division but he’s coming off a first round knockout loss to Tom Aspinall in their interim title fight. Gane is ranked 2nd while Pavlovich is ranked 3rd. This would be an amazing main event and it just makes the most sense for all parties involved.