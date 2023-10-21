Questionable doctor stoppage at UFC 294 ends Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker in a No Contest

Jul 30, 2022; Dallas, TX, USA; Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) before a fight with Anthony Smith (not pictured) in a light heavyweight bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On the main card of UFC 294, we saw a big time matchup in the light heavyweight division with potential title implications. Two contenders in the top seven battled it out as second ranked Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) got back in there against surging seventh ranked Johnny Walker (21-7).

Johnny Walker has really turned things around over the last 13 months. Starting with a big time submission win over Ion Cutelaba. Then, he knocked out Paul Craig in the first round. Following that, he won a decision over former title challenger Anthony Smith. Now, he’s taking on the second ranked Ankalaev at UFC 294.

Magomed Ankalaev lost his octagon debut by getting submitted in literally the final second of a fight that he dominated. After that submission loss, he would go on to win nine straight fights leading him to a vacant title shot against Jan Blachowicz last December. I thought he did enough to win the lackluster fight, but the fight was ruled a draw and we haven’t seen Ankalaev since. He was hoping to get a big win to earn himself a title shot tonight.

UFC 294 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 294 light heavyweight contest kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Ankalaev takes the center and here we go. Low kick from Walker starts the striking. Ankalaev light on his feet here in the opening minute. They exchange in the center. Big leg kicks for both men.

One minute in and both are still feeling the other out here. Big kick from Ankalaev lands and now he goes to the leg. Big right counter from Ankalaev looks like it briefly wobbled Walker. Ankalaev is looking for his right counter and he’s just missing right now. Steady pressure from Ankalaev. Nice body shot from Ankalaev.

Another big body shot from Ankalaev and Walker appears hurt. Walker explodes into a flying knee and he was playing opossum. However, Ankalaev gets to his back and slams him down to the ground. Ankalaev has Walker’s back here and Walker is looking to defend with two minutes left in the round.

Illegal knee from Ankalaev and they pause the action. Ankalaev is going to lose the position and they’ll go back at it. On second thought, the fight is being called by the doctor. What a disaster.

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker ends in a No Contest