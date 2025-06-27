PFL World Tournament Heavyweight Semifinal Preview

Tonight, the PFL is in Chicago for it’s last semifinal event when it comes to the 2025 world tournaments. Six men will look to punch their ticket to the tournament finals as the middleweights, light heavyweights, and the heavyweights will all be competing tonight. The big boys will throws down on the prelims with the featured prelims featuring former UFC contender Alexandr Romanov (19-3) taking on former interim Bellator champion Valentin Moldavsky (14-4).

Romanov closed out his UFC run last November with a decision win over Rodrigo Nascimento who is also in the world tournament. He started his PFL run in a big way running right through Tim Johnson scoring a first round standing guillotine choke. Now, he’ll take on a former Bellator champion.

Moldavsky got all he could handle in the first round of the tournament facing fellow Russian Sergey Bilostenniy. After surviving an early scare, Moldavsky was able to win a unanimous decision which punched his ticket to the PFL semifinals.

PFL World Tournament

As mentioned above, Rodrigo Nascimento (12-3) is also in the semifinals of the world tournament and he’ll be taking on last year’s PFL runner-up Oleg Popov (20-2). Popov had a really tough first fight in the tournament opener against Karl Williams. Many believed that Williams should’ve won, but Popov got the decision and he’s now fighting for a spot in the finals.

Nascimento took on the tough Abraham Bably in the first round and he used his grueling wrestling style to grind out a split decision. Both Popov and Nascimento are hoping to win without controversy and punch their ticket to the PFL finals later this year.