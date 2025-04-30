PFL World Tournament First Round Preview: Heavyweight

Tomorrow night, the PFL will host it’s final first round event for their world tournaments. In the final event, we will see the big boys go at it as the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions will be featured. The featured heavyweight bout of the evening pairs two Russians against one another as former interim Bellator champion Valentin Moldavsky (13-4) takes on Sergey Bilostenniy (13-3).

Starting with Moldavsky, this will be his first fight since last June when he lost a split decision to Linton Vassell in the regular season. He had finished former PFL champion Ante Delija in the first fight which earned him a spot in the playoffs, but an injury took him out of his playoff matchup.

He’ll be taking on Bilostenniy who is riding a three-fight win streak. Bilostenniy came over to Bellator back in 2023 when he was 10-2. He lost his promotional debut to Tyrell Fortune but he’s bounced back with three straight wins including getting it back against Fortune by stopping him in the first round last August.

Former UFC contender Alexandr Romanov (18-3) will make his promotional debut as he takes on Tim Johnson (18-11). Last year’s runner-up Oleg Popov (19-2) will also take on Karl Williams (10-2). Former UFC contender Rodrigo Nascimento (11-3) will get the heavyweight action started as he takes on Abraham Bably (5-1). The full PFL heavyweight world tournament bracket can be viewed below.