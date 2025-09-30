PFL signs flyweight contenders Viviane Araujo and Ariane Lipski

The PFL‘s women’s flyweight division is getting some fresh blood. It was announced by the promotion yesterday that they had signed former UFC flyweight contenders Viviane Araujo (13-7) and Ariane Lipski (17-11).

Flyweight champion Dakota Ditcheva (15-0) just recently signed a new deal and she’s made it clear that she wants fresh opponents. While the PFL is still attempting to build out the division, Ditcheva has already ran through most of the top contenders.

Now, her next fight will be against Liz Carmouche (25-8). The former Bellator champion won the first ever PFL Women’s Flyweight World Tournament by knocking out Jena Bishop. Now, the promotion has also brought in these two UFC vets to add additional fresh blood into the division.

New PFL Contenders

At one point, Araujo was really knocking on the door of title contention inside the octagon. She was 10-3 heading into a fight with Alexa Grasso. She lost to Grasso and ultimately went 2-4 in her last six fights. This move is a welcomed change of scenery for Araujo.

Lipski entered the UFC with a lot of hype being a former KSW champion while having a 11-3 record. Her run in the octagon didn’t go great with her going 6-8 in 14 fights. That said, she did have some solid wins like a submission win over Casey O’Neill. Now, she’ll look to make some noise in the PFL’s flyweight division.