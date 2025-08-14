PFL Lightweight World Tournament Championship Preview

Tomorrow night the PFL heads to Charlotte, North Carolina where we will see the conclusion of three world tournaments. In the main event, we will see the conclusion of the lightweight world tournament as Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-4-2) takes on Alfie Davis (19-5-1).

Rabadanov has become a bit of a star for the PFL over the last year. He ran through the competition in the regular season last year on his way to becoming the lightweight champion. In the world tournament this year, he’s once again ran through the competition scoring two first round finishes.

With this impressive run he’s been on, there’s no secret as to why he is the betting favorite tomorrow night. That said, Alfie Davis has done a good job so far proving the oddsmakers wrong.

In his first bout of the season, he took on PFL fan-favorite Clay Collard. Davis knocked out Collard in the first round and then he defeated former Bellator champion Brent Primus in the semifinals. Davis has proven that he can pull off an upset, but I don’t see an upset coming tomorrow night.

I think that we are going to see Rabadanov do his thing again on his way to capturing the PFL’s lightweight world tournament title. With that, it’ll ultimately set him up to face the winner of Usman Nurmagomedov – Paul Hughes 2.