BREAKING: PFL announces their return to Dubai headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov – Paul Hughes 2

The PFL announced some major news this morning when they announced their return to Dubai on October 3rd. The promotion announced two title fights with the headliner being the rematch between lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (19-0, 1 NC) and Paul Hughes (14-2).

These two fought for the lightweight title back in January in a matchup that will be on the shortlist for fight of the year. In that fight, Nurmagomedov was able to just get by the Irish lightweight by winning a majority decision.

We haven’t seen the champion since, but Hughes was able to bounce back with a first round stoppage over Bruno Miranda in May.

In addition to the lightweight title fight, the promotion also announced another rematch that will go down for the PFL light heavyweight title.

Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Corey Anderson (19-6) will run it back with 2024 light heavyweight champion Dovlet Yagshimuradov (25-7-1).

We just saw Anderson move up to heavyweight where he took out the 2024 heavyweight champion Denis Goltsov in the second round. Now, he’ll drop back down to 205 to fight for the PFL light heavyweight title.

Yagshimuradov hit a two-fight losing skid starting with the Corey Anderson loss back in 2021. However, since he snapped that two-fight skid, he’s won seven in a row which also included capturing last year’s season championship.