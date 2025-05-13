PFL and Patchy Mix Mutually Split; Mix is now a free agent

When the PFL acquired Bellator at the end of 2023, one of the fighters that was considered one of the biggest acquisitions was bantamweight champion Patchy Mix (20-1). Mix is considered by many to be one of the very best bantamweights in the world.

After the acquisition, Mix fought once on the Bellator Champions Series under the PFL where he retained his title by split decision over Magomed Magomedov. Since then, Mix has been very vocal about his frustrations in the lack of fights he’s been offered. Mix was supposed to fight last November but the event was ultimately cancelled.

Since then, Mix hasn’t fought and he’s grown incredibly frustrated with the PFL and his situation. Today, the promotion announced in a stunning move that they mutually agreed to part ways and will not renew his contract essentially making Patchy Mix a free agent.

????????: Professional Fighters League and Patchy Mix have mutually agreed to not extend his contract.



We wish Patchy Mix all the best in his future pic.twitter.com/xUHSZ45we6 — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 13, 2025

You have to think that Mix is going to sign with the UFC as soon as he’s able to. Aaron Pico and Patricio Pitbull were both in similar positions and made their way over to the UFC following their release. Have to think Patchy Mix will be the next man to make that jump and boy would he be an exciting addition to the UFC’s bantamweight roster.