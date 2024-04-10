PFL 2 2024 Preview: Lightweights

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

The PFL kicks off the historic weekend of mixed martial arts that’s going down this weekend in Las Vegas with their second event of the regular season. The event will feature light heavyweights and lightweights. For a breakdown of the light heavyweight fights that are going down on the card click here.

In 2024, the PFL will crown a new lightweight champion. Olivier Aubin-Mercier had won the 2022 and 2023 lightweight championships, but he retired at the conclusion of last season, so we are going to see a new champ in 2024. In terms of the lightweight division this season, the featured bout of the evening for the lightweights will feature 2023 runner-up Clay Collard (24-12) taking on former Bellator champion Patricky Pitbull (25-12).

Both of these men need a win and are going to be fighting like they need a win in the worst way. Collard had an incredible run to the title fight last year which included defeated Shane Burgos and knocking out Stevie Ray. However, he had no answer for the wrestling of OAM in the title fight. Collard competed on the PFL vs Bellator Champs card against AJ McKee and was submitted in 70 seconds. He’s going to fight with purpose on Friday to try and get back in the win column.

Between 2017 and the end of 2019, Patricky Pitbull won seven straight fights including wins over the likes of Josh Thomson and Benson Henderson. Those ended up leading to a Bellator title fight against Peter Queally where he won by second round TKO to become champion. However, since becoming champion, he’s just 1-2 in his last three. In making his PFL debut, you know he wants to make a statement.

PFL 2 2024

Also on the ESPN main card for the lightweights is top Bellator contender Mads Burnell (18-5) who will make his PFL debut against Michael Dufort (12-4). Burnell had been fighting at featherweight and was 9-2 in his last 11 fights. He opted to move up to lightweight for the regular season to see what he can do in this format. Dufort is a vet of the Challenger Series and has won four in a row leading to Friday night.

Additional notable Bellator fighters will make their PFL debut on this card as former champion Brent Primus (12-3) will be taking on Bruno Miranda (16-4). The lightweights should bring the action which should translate to a fun season for the lightweights and it all kicks off this Friday night.