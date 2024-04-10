PFL 2 2024 Preview: Light Heavyweights

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

This week is a massive week for combat sports in Las Vegas and the PFL will kick things off on this historic week this Friday night with their second event of the regular season. Light heavyweights and lightweights will take center stage with the main event featuring the 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion.

Impa Kasanganay (15-4) will begin his quest for a second straight season championship in the main event when he takes on Alex Polizzi (10-3). Polizzi has spent the last four years competing in Bellator having a record of 3-3 in six fights. However, he’s been in there with some top level fighters like recent title challenger Karl Moore and the always dangerous Yoel Romero. Those were actually his last two fights and he did come up short in both after having won three in a row.

Kasanganay is also coming off a loss. The 2023 light heavyweight champ moved down to 185 to take on Johnny Eblen at the PFL vs Bellator Champs event back in February. Kasanganay gave Eblen the fight of his life and hurt him a few times on the feet but ultimately couldn’t stop enough late takedowns and lost a split decision. That loss snapped his six-fight win streak and he’s hoping to get back on track Friday night.

PFL 2 2024

The co-main event of PFL 2 2024 is very intriguing as Rob Wilkinson (17-2, 1 NC) will make his return. Wilkinson was the 2022 champion and was the odds on favorite to repeat last year. He started the season against Thiago Santos and won a nice decision to kick things off. However, after a positive drug test, he was suspended for a year and the fight was ruled a No Contest.

In 2022, he dominated his way to the PFL title stopping all four opponents he faced. He’s looking to wash away the issues from last year as he takes on Tom Breese (18-4) in the co-main event. Originally, it was supposed to be Phil Davis but after Davis pulled out, Breese gets the opportunity. He fought on one of the Europe cards and he’s fought in the UFC. Breese has won six out of his last seven fights leading to Friday night.

One fight that raised my eye brows hen the card was originally announced was Sadibou Sy (16-7-2) taking on Josh Silveira (12-2). Silveira was last year’s runner-up so you knew he’d probably be in there, but Sadibou Sy fought the last two seasons at welterweight. He won the 2022 welterweight title and was the runner-up last year. Now, he’s moving up 35 pounds to compete for a PFL title at light heavyweight. Lots of compelling fights and storylines leading to Friday night.