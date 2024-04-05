PFL 1 2024 Recap

2024 PFL 1: San Antonio at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Last night the PFL kicked off their regular season in San Antonio, Texas. The heavyweight and women’s flyweight division were the two divisions that were tasked with kicking off the regular season. In the main event, former interim Bellator champion Valentin Moldavsky (13-3) took on former PFL champion Ante Delija (24-6).

Due to injuries, Delija didn’t have a chance last year to successfully defend his title. He only competed once and won. However, last night was a rough night at the office for the former champion. Moldavsky completely dominated and ran through him on his way to a first round finish.

In the co-main event, Linton Vassell (24-9) was looking to continue his winning streak against last year’s PFL runner-up Denis Goltsov (33-8). Vassell got off to a great start by getting a takedown and even landing in mount in the first round. However, he completely gassed out and Goltsov dominated the second round. Goltsov took him down again in the third round and finished the fight as Vassell couldn’t even defend himself.

After the first round, here are the standings for the heavyweight division:

PFL 1 Women’s Flyweight Division

In the flyweight division, Bellator champion Liz Carmouche (21-7) took on former Bellator champion Juliana Velasquez (12-3) for the third time. Carmouche had won the first two fights and this one wasn’t any different. Carmouche used her superior strength and controlled the fight on her way to winning a unanimous decision.

Former UFC title challenger Taila Santos (20-3) made her PFL debut when she took on Illara Joanne (11-9). This fight was a mauling with Santos winning by first round submission. Another mauling was the unbeaten Dakota Ditcheva (11-0) who ran through Lisa Mauldin (6-4) in the first round. While Liz Carmouche entered this PFL regular season as a world champion, she’s going to have some very stiff competition if she wants a second world title. Below are the standings for the flyweight division: