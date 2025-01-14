Patricio Pitbull has been granted his PFL release officially becoming a free agent

It’s been a wild day for the PFL. The promotion released a statement earlier this afternoon officially announcing that Bellator as we know it is no more. It was reported yesterday that moving forward, Bellator would no longer be advertised and everything would just be PFL. Honestly, this should’ve been the move from the jump.

In addition to that announcement, Founder and Chairman Donn Davis announced this afternoon that Bellator featherweight champion and all time promotional great Patricio Pitbull (36-7) has been granted his release. Pitbull has been very vocal about asking for his release for some time now.

Pitbull has grown increasingly frustrated at the lack of fights and opportunity since the PFL purchased Bellator back in 2013. Originally, Pitbull was told that he wouldn’t be given his release. However, after becoming more and more vocal, the promotion granted his wish. Davis stated, “I founded this company to create new great opportunities for top fighters. PFL has and will continue to do that for all top fighters who want to be here.”

Life After PFL

Now the question becomes, where will Patricio Pitbull go? The Bellator great is 37-years-old, but he still has some fight left in the tank. Most recently, Pitbull defended his featherweight title by stopping Jamie Kennedy in the third round of their fight which took place last March.

Given his legacy and the talent he still possesses, my guess is that he’ll end up in the UFC. Pitbull is a competitor and he’s been very vocal about wanting to make the move to the octagon to take on some of the best fighters in the world. My guess is that his eagerness will be a huge plus for UFC brass and I expect him to fight sometime later this spring.