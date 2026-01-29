Back in May of last year, Patchy Mix (20-3) was finally granted his PFL release and he immediately signed with the UFC. At the time, Mix was 20-1 and many in the industry viewed him as one of the best bantamweights in the world.

He was thought of as an immediate title contender after his incredible run in Bellator. In Bellator, he won their Bantamweight Grand Prix and was the world champion with wins over the likes of Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots, Kyoji Horiguchi, and two wins over Magomed Magomedov.

He made his UFC debut against Mario Bautista and it was shocking to say the least. Mix looked incredibly flat and he looked like a shell of the guy we saw rise to stardom in Bellator. He lost a lopsided decision to Bautista.

He returned in October to take on former KSW champ Jakub Wiklacz and the fight wasn’t good at all. Watching live, I had Mix winning 2-1, but the judges gave the split decision win to Wiklacz dropping Mix to 0-2 inside the octagon.

From UFC to RIZIN

We haven’t heard much since, but Mix said in a press event for RIZIN today that he was informed after his last loss that he would be getting cut from the UFC after those two fights. He’s now signed with RIZIN and he’s moving up to featherweight.

?ROSTER UPDATE?



Patchy Mix Has Been Removed From The UFC Roster



“So my release, the process was after the last fight, waited about five, six weeks and then Ali told me basically, you know, I was going to be released” pic.twitter.com/wQDtdIAdR1 — Kevin (@realkevink) January 29, 2026

In his promotional debut on March 7th he’ll be taking on 19-year-old phenom Kyoma Akimoto (11-1) a day before the rising superstar turns 20.