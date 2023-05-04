ONE Fight Night 10 Preview: Demetrious Johnson – Adriano Moraes 3

2Apr 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Demetrious Johnson (red) celebrates following the win over and Wilson Reis (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow night in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 10 on Amazon Prime, we will see a flyweight title trilogy featuring one of the greatest fighters of all time. Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson (24-4-1) is back to defend his title against the lone man to defeat him in ONE Championship, Adriano Moraes (20-4).

These two men first fought back on the debut event for the promotion on TNT. That took place in April 2021. Moraes was able to finish Johnson after he landed an uppercut then a perfect knee on the mat which stopped the all time great.

Following the first bout, Johnson took a mixed rules bout against Rodtang and won by second round submission. Then, ONE made it’s debut on Prime last August which featured the rematch between Mighty Mouse and Moraes.

The second fight was much different with Johnson getting the better of things throughout before scoring a fourth round finish. Now, the two men will settle things once and for all for the ONE flyweight championship.

ONE Fight Night 10 Prediction

I don’t think anyone would really debate who is the more well-rounded fighter. Which fighter has the better technique and which fighter has more ways to win the fight. All of those attributes go to the current champion Demetrious Johnson.

However, Moraes isn’t far behind in any category and he’s the much larger man. That size and power played a big factor in the first fight, but was non-existent in the second fight. So, what will play at at ONE Fight Night 10?

I think we are going to see a repeat of the second fight. It’s really hard for me to bet against Demetrious Johnson. He’s got the speed advantage, his technique is second-to-none, and we know he has the power to put Moraes away. I think you’re in for a masterclass by one of the greatest tomorrow night.

I think in the third round, Johnson is going to hurt Moraes, but instead of stopping him with strikes, I’m feeling a submission. This might be the last time we see Mighty Mouse and if it is, he’s walking out with the ONE flyweight championship.

Prediction: Demetrious Johnson by Submission – Round 3