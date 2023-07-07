OFFICIAL: Jon Jones – Stipe Miocic headlines UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Dominick Reyes (not pictured) during UFC 247 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Every November, the UFC makes it’s way back to New York City to host it’s annual show at Madison Square Garden. Usually, the promotion tries to stack the deck and the card is one of the more anticipated cards of the year. This year is no exception as the most prestigious title in the sport will be on the line in the main event.

Dana White announced this evening that UFC 295 goes down on November 11th at MSG and in the main event, Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) will defend his heavyweight title against arguably the greatest heavyweight in UFC history in former champion Stipe Miocic (20-3).

Originally, there were talks earlier this year of this fight taking place tomorrow night headlining International Fight Week. However, the timing didn’t work out and the promotion started pivoting to the MSG card. The fight is now done and fight fans can start looking forward to UFC 295.

UFC 295

Jon Jones finally made his heavyweight debut back in March at UFC 285 when he took on Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. The move to heavyweight was over three years in the making as Jones hadn’t fought since early 2020. There were questions about how he’d look.

However, he answered those emphatically when he ran through Gane and submitted him in the first round. From there, he turned his attention to Stipe Miocic in his post-fight interview. Miocic of course was game for the fight and now the promotion has made it happen.

We haven’t seen Stipe Miocic since March 2021 when he lost to Francis Ngannou. Miocic has made it seem like this will be his final fight and Jones has hinted at that as well. Both men are looking to potentially go out as UFC heavyweight champ.