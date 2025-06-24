Noche UFC will be headlined by Diego Lopes – Jean Silva

Noche UFC goes down on September 13th from San Antonio and tonight, Dana White announced an absolute banger of a main event for the card. White announced that recent featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes (26-7) will be taking on rising superstar Jean Silva (16-2).

Rumors were out there regarding a potential matchup between Lopes and Yair Rodriguez, but with this fight being announced, it seems like the UFC is going to make the incredibly unpopular decision of granting Rodriguez a rather undeserving title fight. On the bright side, we get an absolute banger to close the show at Noche UFC.

Diego Lopes is coming off a loss to Alexander Volkanovski in April. Lopes showed incredible heart and did drop the champion in that fight, but Volkanovski was just too much. That loss dropped Lopes to 5-2 inside the octagon and it snapped his two-fight win streak.

Jean Silva earned a contract on The Contender Series back in 2023 and he’s been rising through the ranks ever since. Silva is a perfect 5-0 inside the octagon and he’s finished all five opponents. This is a matchup of two of the most exciting featherweights in the division and I cannot wait for these two to throw down.