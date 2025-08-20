Noche UFC adds Raul Rosas Jr – Rob Font

Noche UFC goes down on September 13th and the promotion announced a really intriguing bantamweight matchup that’ll go down on the card. Top prospect Raul Rosas Jr (11-1) will get his toughest test inside the octagon as he takes on 9th ranked Rob Font (22-8).

This is a pretty surprising matchup if you ask me. Font found himself knocking on the door of a title shot back in 2021, but then he hit a skid where he went 1-4 in five fights. Over the last year, he’s won back-to-back fights over Kyler Phillips and Jean Matsumoto to get back on track. I’m a little surprised he was willing to take this fight against Rosas Jr.

On the flip side, Noche UFC becomes a massive opportunity for Raul Rosas Jr. Rosas Jr fought on The Contender Series back in 2022 before he turned 18. He earned a contract and then won his first UFC bout by first round submission.

He suffered his first and only career loss in his second fight when he lost a decision to Christian Rodriguez. Since that loss, he’s gone 4-0 and he’s looked incredibly dominant. His last win came back in March when the promotion was down in Mexico City and he won a decision over Vince Morales.