Noche UFC adds Raquel Pennington – Norma Dumont

Noche UFC goes down in San Antonio on September 13th and we just learned about a big time women’s bantamweight matchup that’ll go down on the card. AG Fight was the first to report the news that former bantamweight champion Raquel “Rocky” Pennington (16-9) will be taking on surging contender Norma Dumont (12-2).

This will be Pennington’s first fight since losing the bantamweight title at UFC 307 last October. In that fight, Pennington faced Julianna Pena and in my opinion, was robbed of her title. Counting myself, 25 media members scoring the fight gave the fight to Pennington while only one scored the fight for Pena. It was a terrible decision in a fight that saw Pena get dropped by Pennington late in the fight.

It should have been Pennington facing Kayla Harrison, but instead, Pennington will have to work her way back to a title fight. Prior to losing the title to Pena, Pennington had won six fights in a row which included winning the vacant title against Mayra Bueno Silva.

Noche UFC

Now, she’ll be facing 4th ranked Norma Dumont. The former featherweight contender has successfully dropped to 135 after the UFC got rid of the featherweight division. She defeated former champion Germaine de Randamie and then at last year’s Noche event, she brutally defeated Irene Aldana at The Sphere. Overall, she’s 8-1 in her last nine with the lone loss being a split decision.

It’s clear that the next title fight will be between Kayla Harrison and the returning former champion Amanda Nunes. That fight will likely be either in December or January. In my opinion, unless there’s an immediate rematch, this is likely going to determine who will be the challenger for the winner of that title fight.