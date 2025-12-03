It’s been less than a week since UFC 324 was announced and we have seen our first change on the card. Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (14-7) was set to take on former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-5-1).

However, due to injury, Grasso is out of the fight. The news was reported first by Sherdog. In her place steps in the flyweight division’s second ranked contender Natalia Silva (19-5-1) who is coming off a win against Alexa Grasso back in May.

Personally, I thought that after Valentina Shevchenko dominated Zhang Weili to retain her flyweight title that Natalia Silva was next in line to face her. Silva isn’t waiting for her title shot and instead, she’s jumping at the opportunity to solidify her title case.

Through 12 professional MMA bouts, Silva was just 6-5-1. Since then, she’s won 14 straight including a perfect 7-0 in the UFC. Now, she’ll try to defeat a third straight former champion after wins over Jessica Andrade and Alexa Grasso.

Rose Namajunas last fought in June when she won a decision over Miranda Maverick. That win came after a loss to Erin Blanchfield at the end of last year. Since moving up to the UFC’s flyweight division, Namajunas is 3-2.