MVP MMA has their first card on May 16th and they’ve put together a really solid card that’s going to have fans watching. The promotion announced the full card this morning which will be streamed on Netflix.

The full fight card for Saturday May 16th is set! Live globally on Netflix from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA?



?? Rousey vs ?? Carano

?? Diaz vs ?? Perry

?? Ngannou vs ?? Lins

?? Parnasse vs ?? Cross

?? Dos Santos vs ?? Despaigne

?? Mokaev vs ?? Moraes

?? Larkin vs ?? Jackson… pic.twitter.com/CD413eNwTn — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) March 24, 2026

Among the matchups announced was a really fun matchup in the flyweight division. Undefeated top flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev (15-0) will be taking on former ONE FC champion Adriano Moraes (21-6).

Starting with Mokaev, this will be his fourth MMA fight since he didn’t re-sign with the UFC. Mokaev has been adamant about wanting to return to the octagon and he’s trying to make himself undeniable. Now, he’ll make his MVP MMA debut and he’s taking on a former world champion.

Back in 2021, Adriano Moraes shocked the world when he knocked out Demetrious Johnson to retain his ONE FC bantamweight championship. At the time, Moraes was 7-2 in ONE title fights and had won belts at 125 and 135.

After the win over Johnson, they fought two more times with Johnson winning both bouts. His last fight came almost exactly a year ago where he was stopped in the first round by Yuya Wakamatsu. Now, he’s making his MVP MMA debut against one of the top contenders in the sport back down at 125 pounds.