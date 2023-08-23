Michael “Venom” Page enjoying free agency, but has his eyes on the UFC’s top ten

May 11, 2019; Rosemont, IL, USA; Douglas Lima (red gloves) and Michael Page (blue gloves) during Bellator 221 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Michael “Venom” Page (21-2) has admitted in the past that he’s always envisioned himself in the UFC. How could he not? When MVP broke into MMA, there was really only one big promotion that was controlling all of MMA. Bellator was a small time promotion that hadn’t garnered the attention it has now at that time.

MVP ultimately signed with Bellator and he’s had a sensational career with them. Back in March, Page stopped Goiti Yamauchi with devastating leg kicks just about 30 seconds into the first round. The win moved him to 7-2 in his last nine fights. The lone two losses were a knockout loss to Douglas Lima and a split decision loss to Logan Storley.

The undisputed and interim titles were on the line in those fights. Page did avenge the loss to Lima defeating him by split decision in October 2021. After his last finish, Page made it known that he was a free agent and immediately people started tying him to the UFC. Page was even at the promotion’s most recent event in the UK and was featured on the big screen.

MVP eyeing the UFC top ten

In an interview with Free Stylebender, MVP admitted that he can 100% see himself signing with the UFC. Admittedly, he said that nothing is a done deal and anyone can sign him at this point if the dollars are right. I have a hard time seeing him going back to Bellator especially with the rumors of an upcoming sale.

With that, my money would be on the PFL and the UFC. PFL is the favorite to purchase Bellator at this point so signing with the PFL would likely mean that in a sense, Page is staying put. He’d be exposed to the PFL platform while still having the opportunity to potentially face guys he’s interested in fighting that are currently in Bellator like Yaroslav Amosov.

However, I think the UFC has the inside track here. Just my gut feeling on the topic. MVP said that if he does sign with the world’s #1 MMA promotion, he wants to go straight into the top ten in terms of opponents. Given his resume and time in the sport, he doesn’t want to ease his way into anything.

Sounds a lot like the Michael Chandler pitch if you ask me. Dana White fell in love after talking with Michael Chandler one time. My guess is that he’s very interested in bringing in MVP. My assumption is that the free agency will wind down in the next month. Don’t be surprised if you see MVP on a UFC card by the end of the year or potentially the PFL championship card in November.