Match Maker: Should the UFC book Arman Tsarukyan – Beneil Dariush next?

This past weekend in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 75, top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (20-3) was looking to turn away the challenge of Joaquim Silva (12-4). Tsarukyan was a massive betting favorite heading into the matchup, however, there were a lot of dangers with fighting Silva.

The biggest danger came on the feet with Silva’s speed and power. However, Tsarukyan was expected to utilize his grappling to neutralize Silva and work his way towards a victory. That’s exactly how the fight was going but in the second round, the danger revealed itself.

Tsarukyan was caught with a huge counter shot that really dazed and hurt him. Silva tried to push forward but was immediately taken down by Tsarukyan. Tsarukyan was able to get the fight back down for the third round and ultimately stopped Silva to pickup the TKO win at UFC Vegas 75.

Who should the UFC book Tsarukyan against next?

After the fight was over, Tsarukyan had a couple of names on his mind. One of the names and his most preferred was Michael Chandler. Chandler is supposed to fight Conor McGregor next, however, many inside UFC circles are starting to doubt if that fight even happens.

McGregor is still not in the USADA pool and missed the deadline to be able to compete this year. Chandler has been on ice waiting for this fight and might have to move on if McGregor doesn’t get in the pool soon. While Tsarukyan wants that fight, I’m not sure it’s the one to make.

Tsarukyan also said he would love to fight Beneil Dariush (22-5-1). Dariush is coming off a loss against Charles Oliveira just a few weeks ago. However, prior to that, he had won eight fights in a row and was on the cusp of a UFC title shot. This is the best matchup to make from a stylistic standpoint.

Another potential matchup could be against Rafael Fiziev who is looking for an opponent.