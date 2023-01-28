Kevin Holland – Santiago Ponzinibbio booked for UFC 287

Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Kevin Holland smiles after defeating Alex Oliveira (not pictured) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC‘s loud mouth will return in April. During a livestream yesterday where he announced several big time fights, Dana White announced that Kevin Holland (23-9) would be returning in April when he meets Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6).

The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 287 on April 8th. While not confirmed by the promotion, it appears that this event will take place in Miami, Florida. For Ponzinibbio, he’s going to be looking for his second straight win.

Back in December at UFC 282, Ponzinibbio was supposed to face off against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. However, Lawler had to pull out of the fight at the last minute due to an injury. Alex Morono stepped in on short notice.

As the fight was progressing, it appeared that Ponzinibbio took too big of a risk in the opponent change as he struggled. Then, in the final round, he landed a massive shot that earned him the TKO win snapping a two-fight losing streak.

UFC 287

Speaking of trying to snap a two-fight losing streak, that is exactly what Kevin Holland will look to do at UFC 287. The last time we saw The Trailblazer, it was back in December when he had a Fight Night main event against former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

While Holland had his moments, Wonderboy was putting it on him late. Holland suffered a hand injury and was getting battered on the feet so his corner through in the towel. Prior to that, Holland faced off against Khamzat Chimaev on literally a day’s notice. He was submitted in the first round.

Those two losses have derailed his welterweight momentum a bit. At UFC 272 last March, Holland made the drop to 170 pounds and won his first two bouts by stoppage. Now, he’s going to look to get back on track against a very tough opponent in Santiago Ponzinibbio.