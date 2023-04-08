Kelvin Gastelum wins a war against Chris Curtis at UFC 287

Apr 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Kelvin Gastelum (red gloves) runs to the octagon before a bout against Israel Adesanya (not pictured) during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. Adesanya won by unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In the featured prelim of UFC 287, we saw a battle in the middleweight division. Former interim title challenger and Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum (17-8) was making his return as he took on “The Action Man” Chris Curtis (30-9).

Chris Curtis is 9-1 in his last ten fights with the lone loss coming against Jack Hermansson. Inside the octagon, he was 4-1 heading into tonight and he was looking to pick up the big win over Gastelum which would firmly place him in the middleweight rankings.

Kelvin Gastelum was fighting for the first time in a year and a half. He had multiple fights fall through but he finally returned to the octagon tonight. He was looking for a big win to turn his career around after entering the octagon just 1-5 in his last six.

UFC 287 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 287 featured prelim kicked off with immediate pressure from Gastelum. Two straight leg kicks land for the former Ultimate Fighter winner. Low kick from Curtis and a combination from Gastelum. 1-2 from Gastelum lands. Another powerful low kick from Gastelum lands.

Massive 1-2 lands for Curtis and that got Gastelum’s attention. Low kick from Gastelum and then he lands a big left straight. Gastelum pushes forward again with a 1-2. Pressure here form Curtis and Gastelum throws to get a little distance. Another low kick from Gastelum.

Curtis stalking Gastelum here and lands a big low kick. Left straight from Curtis. Low kick and a combination from Gastelum. Big left hand from Curtis and a big right to the body. Low kick and a 1-2 from Gastelum. Both men trade big combinations in the center.

Lots of volume here from Gastelum and he finishes with a 1-2. Combination from Gastelum and Curtis is really bothered by the speed of Gastelum here. The first round comes to a close at UFC 287 and it’s a big one for Gastelum.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC 287 and Curtis needs to get a little respect to get back in this fight. Gastelum opens with a stiff jab and a big low kick. Lots of footwork from Gastelum. Huge counter right hook from Curtis and that might’ve briefly hurt Gastelum.

Gastelum circles around and seems to be okay. Gastelum throws a combination as he tries to get it back. Big right to the body lands for Curtis. Jab to the body from Curtis. The two come together and Curtis goes down. Not sure what happened but Curtis looks hurt.

Appears to have been a headbutt that rocked Curtis. He gets back to his feet but Gastelum definitely has the advantage here. Good hooks to the body from Curtis. Big left from Curtis as Gastelum also lands. Big left over the top from Gastelum. Both men trade big shots with one minute left in the round.

Big shots from Gastelum just miss and he shoots for a takedown. Easily stuffed by Curtis and he rips a shot to the body. Straight left from Gastelum now lands. Another big shot to the body from Curtis. The round comes a close with a big combination from Curtis. Should be 2-0 Gastelum.

Round 3

Entering the final round at UFC 287 and it’s likely going to take a finish from Chris Curtis. Gastelum shoots for a takedown and Curtis lands a nice knee to the body. Both men trade jabs in the center. 1-2 from Curtis and another combination from Curtis.

Body kick from Curtis. Combination from Gastelum lands. Curtis resets just a minute into the round. Huge left hook from Curtis and Gastelum lands a counter combination. Jab from Curtis lands. Straight left now from Gastelum. 1-2 now from Gastelum.

Big jab from Curtis and a clinch by Gastelum. They break and Curtis lands a big elbow. Straight left from Gastelum and now a counter right hook. Two straight right hands from Curtis land. Both men trade combinations and these two are just standing toe-to-toe.

Huge combination from Curtis and now he rips the body. Gastelum trying to brawl back but decides to clinch and hold onto Curtis. They break with 90 seconds left. Nasty rip to the body from Curtis. Big third round for Curtis and Gastelum pushes him against the fence.

Under a minute left and both men throw big shots. Elbow from Curtis and a big body shot. Curtis throws more heat and now Gastelum looks to answer back. Huge knee to the body from Curtis. The round comes to a close and it should be Curtis’ round but I have Gastelum winning it at UFC 287.

Kelvin Gastelum def. Chris Curtis by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)