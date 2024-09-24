Jorge Masvidal eyes Leon Edwards for UFC return

The UFC‘s original BMF is gearing up for his return to the octagon. “Gamebred” Jorge Masvidal (35-17) is actively preparing for his return to the octagon which he hopes is by the end of this year. Masvidal originally retired last year after he lost to Gilbert Burns in Miami at UFC 287.

Masvidal pointed to the fact that he’s not as sharp as he used to be and he didn’t want to compete when he wasn’t on the same level as he once was. However, after time away, Masvidal is getting that competitive itch again. Back in July, he had a boxing match with Nate Diaz that he lost in a very close decision.

After competing in the ring, Masvidal wanted to return to the octagon. Over the weekend, Masvidal spoke with MMA Fighting about his desire to return to the octagon. When he does make his return to the octagon, there’s one guy that Masvidal desperately wants to fight. That man is former UFC champion Leon Edwards (22-4, 1 NC).

Will the UFC make it happen?

In his interview with MMA Fighting, Masvidal said, “I’ll tell you right now, Leon, I will whoop your f*cking ass. Let’s f*cking go. I don’t know maybe Dec. 7 in Vegas, maybe next year at the Super Bowl. I don’t know but I’ll beat the f*ck out of your little skinny ass.”

Of course, these two have a history with each other that dates back to 2019. Masvidal fought and knocked out Darren Till in the UK while Leon Edwards had fought earlier in the night. When Masvidal was being interviewed, him and Edwards exchanged words. What followed was Masvidal going over and touching up Edwards with a combination.

The UFC tried to make this fight happen at the end of 2021, but Masvidal was forced out with an injury. Now, Edwards is coming off a loss where he lost his title and Masvidal is coming back to the promotion. I’m not sure Edwards would entertain the fight given his current status in the division, but regardless of the fact that Masvidal has lost four fights in a row, the fight would generate interest amongst the fans. It’ll be interesting to see if this fight comes together.