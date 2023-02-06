Jorge Masvidal announces Boxing event featuring Roy Jones Jr, Anthony Pettis, Jose Aldo, and more

Welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal makes a throat-slash gesture during a press conference for his fight against champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 in Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 22, 2021. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

This afternoon on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal announced Gamebred Boxing 4. Masvidal’s fourth boxing event will go down on April 1st in Milwaukee and it has a five-fight main card that features a ton of huge names.

The headliner of the card features boxing legend and former world champion Roy Jones Jr (66-9) taking on former UFC lightweight champion and current PFL contender Anthony Pettis (25-14). Pettis recently stated that he wanted to compete in the squared circle and now he gets his chance against a legend.

Worth noting that this event goes down just days before Masvidal faces off against Gilbert Burns in Miami at UFC 287. Nevertheless, Gamebred will have his promoter hat on for the biggest event he’s ever put on.

Rest of the Boxing Card

The co-main event is an absolute banger and it’s pairing together two men who faced off inside the octagon. Former UFC champion and upcoming Hall-of-Famer Jose Aldo will step into the ring to take on Jeremy Stephens.

Aldo retired last year from MMA and he’s been prepping for this step into the boxing world. Jeremy Stephens has had a rough run in the PFL thus far but he’s getting a huge opportunity to get back on track with a win against a legend in Jose Aldo.

Vitor Belfort is taking on fellow Brazilian legend Jacare Souza. Paul Daley is taking on Anthony Taylor and Pearl Gonzalez is taking on Gina Mazany. An absolute stacked card for Gamebred Boxing with huge names.