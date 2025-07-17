Jon Jones says he wants to face the UFC heavyweight champion at the White House

Less than a month ago, the UFC heavyweight champion announced his retirement. Arguably the greatest fighter of all time, Jon Jones (28-1, 1 NC), announced that he was retiring from the sport and was vacating the heavyweight title. With that, Tom Aspinall (15-3) was declared the undisputed heavyweight champion by Dana White.

Jones had been hinting for months that he was going to be retiring, but the promotion held out hope that they could get the superfight between Jones and Aspinall done. However, the fight with Aspinall wasn’t enticing enough to keep Jones around and he decided to walk away from the sport.

However, something was announced around the 4th of July and that changed everything. US President Donald Trump announced that he would be working with Dana White to put on a UFC card at The White House. This would obviously be a historic event and Dana White has publicly said that they would put on the greatest card of all time for that event.

As soon as that was announced, Jones called UFC officials and re-entered the drug testing pool with intentions of fighting on that card.

UFC Champ’s Quick Retirement

Jones made it clear that he was retiring because there wasn’t anything exciting for him. In his opinion, fighting Tom Aspinall wasn’t something special and he only wants to fight if it’s a special attraction at this stage of his career. Fighting at The White House is something that gets Jones fired up and he made that clear at The ESPYs last night.

Jones has also said in recent interviews that his plan is to fight whoever the UFC heavyweight champion is at the time of the card and Dana White also said that his dream main event would be Jones taking on Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight title. It would certainly be fitting to have an English heavyweight champion face the American at The White House around the 4th of July.

When Jone retired, I didn’t think it would be permanent. I figured that if a special opportunity came up, he would come back for one more fight and this White House card is just the thing that’ll get Jones out of bed and motivated.