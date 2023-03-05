Jon Jones makes quick work of Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 to become heavyweight champion

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Dominick Reyes (not pictured) during UFC 247 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In the headliner of UFC 285, we saw the retun of arguably the greatest fighter of all time. Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) made his highly anticipated return as he took on former interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane (11-1) for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

In early 2020, Jon Jones defeated Dominick Reyes to retain his light heavyweight championship. After the fight was over, Jones indicated that he wanted to vacate the light heavyweight title to focus on his move to heavyweight. It took a very long time, but we have finally arrived at his heavyweight debut.

Last January, Gane lost a decision to Francis Ngannou for the undisputed title. He bounced back very strong later in the year at UFC Paris when he knocked out Tai Tuivasa. Now, he was looking to dethrone the GOAT and capture undisputed gold.

UFC 285 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 285 headliner begins with a touch of the gloves. Jones immediately hits a leg kick and then throws a check hook. He eats a low kick and there’s an immediate pause in the action. Back at it and they touch gloves again. Right straight from Jones lands.

Gane bouncing on the outside. Side kick and a jab from Gane. Jones really pressuring Gane here. Body lock from Jones and he gets a quick takedown on Gane. He’s got the back of Gane here but Gane is using the fence to get back up.

Jones switches the position up and gets on top. He’s working a guillotine here. Gane looks okay but Jones is really putting pressure on him here. There’s the tap and Jon Jones is the heavyweight champion of the world.

Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane by Submission – Round 1