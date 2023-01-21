Johnny Walker knocks out Paul Craig at UFC 283

Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Johnny Walker (red gloves) fights Ion Cutelaba (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kicking off the main card of UFC 283 was a light heavyweight contest featuring two ranked contenders. Brazil’s own Johnny Walker (19-7) was taking on submission specialist Paul Craig (16-5-1).

Paul Craig was looking to bounce back after a loss to Volken Oezdemir over the summer. Craig has some of the nastiest jiu jitsu in the light heavyweight division and holds victories over Jamahal Hill, Nikita Krylov, and Magomed Ankalaev.

Standing in his way tonight was Johnny Walker. A few years ago, Walker debuted in the UFC with three straight first round knockouts. However, he went 1-4 following that stretch. He entered the octagon off a win against Ion Cutelaba in his last fight.

UFC 283 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 283 light heavyweight contest kicked off with no touch of the gloves. Walker bounces on the outside with some funky movement just trying to gauge the range early. Kick attempt from Craig misses and Walker lands a thundering leg kick.

Body kick from Craig as Walker starts plotting forward. A very patient Johnny Walker here in the opening minute. Walker pushing forward with pressure here. Neither man is landing much here. Back-to-back leg kicks land for Walker.

Now it’s Craig moving forward with pressure. Lead left hook attempt from Craig misses. Body kick from Walker gets caught by Craig, but Craig gets cracked with a huge shot. Craig is holding onto the leg, but Walker is unleashing power shots. The ref stops it and Johnny Walker gets a huge knockout win at UFC 283.

Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig by KO – Round 1