Jim Miller keeps tracking towards UFC 300 after Saturday night’s knockout win

This past Saturday at UFC Vegas 74, Jim “A-10” Miller (36-17) fought on the main card. Miller was originally supposed to face off against Jared Gordon (19-6), but Gordon was pulled from the card due to some pre-fight comments regarding having a concussion after his last fight six weeks ago.

Dana White confirmed that in the post-fight press conference. So, Miller ended up taking on UFC newcomer Jesse Butler (12-5) on two days’ notice. A really tough task for Butler to take on a guy like Jim Miller with only a couple of days to prepare, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

The unknown was a potential risk for Jim Miller, but he kept pushing through with his love to fight. He took on Butler and went right after him. 23 seconds into the first round, Miller knocked him with and you can see the video below.

Miller’s UFC 300 Dream is Alive

Jim Miller just keeps on trucking at 39-years-old. His win on Saturday night was a record setting win. Well, every time he fights and wins at this point he’s setting records. Saturday night marked his 25th win inside the octagon and his 42 fight. Both of those are UFC records.

Miller is the only active fighter on the roster who fought at UFC 100 and 200. He’s made no secret as to his goal. He wants to fight at the 300th PPV for the promotion and right now, there’s no doubt in my mind (barring injury) that he’ll make it there.

Astonishingly, Miller is now 4-1 in his last five fights with all four wins coming via stoppage. In fact, Miller’s last eight wins have come via finish. You have to go all the way back to 2016 to find a Jim Miller win that didn’t end in a stoppage.

So, after this latest win, what should the UFC veteran do next? I think the promotion should just re-run the fight back with Jared Gordon. The fight makes sense and once Gordon is officially cleared, I think it’s a great matchup. I also love the idea of Miller taking on someone involved in the Bobby Green – Tony Ferguson fight next.