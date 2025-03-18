Jeremy Stephens’ UFC deal is a one-off; Future in limbo after Des Moines

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Last week, we learned that the UFC was heading to Des Moines, Iowa on May 3rd. The promotion is bringing the heat with an incredible card after not being in Iowa for 25 years. Big names are on the card but one name in particular was a big surprise and that was the addition of Jeremy Stephens (29-21).

Stephens hasn’t fought in MMA since November 2022 when he was with the PFL after leaving the UFC. Stephens became a star for BKFC and it seemed like he had found his home with Bare Knuckle. However, after headlining their Knuckle Mania card earlier this year, Stephens revealed that he didn’t have a contract and he revealed he was a free agent.

Like most of the media, I figured that Stephens would be back with BKFC in no time with a big time fight. However, the UFC swooped in and signed him. I figured it was for multiple fights as did Ariel Helwani. Helwani had Stephens on his show yesterday and was shocked to hear that Stephens’ deal is a one-off.

Jeremy Stephens says his deal with the UFC is for one fight.



Asked what he wants to do after the fight, he says he could see himself going back to BKFC, wants to fight Mike Perry. Or he could stay with the UFC if there are opportunities.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/aEC6Y0YUKX — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 17, 2025

One-Off UFC Return

Stephens told Helwani that his deal with the promotion is just for the one fight in Iowa. He also revealed that he was offered two separate contracts to return. He was offered a guaranteed purse and he was also offered the tradition show / win purse which had a higher potential in terms of the payout.

Stephens has made a career on betting on himself and he took the show / win model. When asked about his future after the Iowa card, Stephens did say he saw himself returning to Bare Knuckle. That’s where he belongs if you ask me. However, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to fight in front of his hometown inside the octagon and that’s what this UFC return is all about.