Jamahal Hill batters Glover Teixeira to become champion at UFC 283

Jun 12, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jamahal Hill during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the headliner of UFC 283, the vacant light heavyweight title was on the line. Former champion Glover Teixeira (33-8) was trying to regain gold on home soil as he took on “Sweet Dreams” Jamahal Hill (11-1, 1 NC).

It’s a little crazy how we got to this point. At UFC 282, Jiri Prochazka was supposed to defend his title against Glover Teixeira in a rematch of arguably the fight of the year last year. Then, Prochazka injured his shoulder to the point where he vacated the belt.

Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw for the vacant title and the UFC pivoted to this matchup tonight. Jamahal Hill was supposed to headline a March Fight Night against Anthony Smith. However, on the heels of three straight knockout wins, he was the next in line to fight for the title.

UFC 283 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 283 light heavyweight title fight kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Teixeira feints a takedown attempt and Hill immediately gets his hands down to sprawl. Body lock now from Teixeira and he looks for a takedown. However, Hill defends well and breaks with a knee.

Right hand over the top from Hill misses and Teixeira ducks under for a takedown. However, Hill once again defends well and we’re still striking. Big calf kick lands for Hill and Teixeira is plotting forward. Body kick from Hill and another takedown attempt from Teixeira.

Hill defends and breaks away. Massive body kick lands for Hill. Right hand now for Hill who is connecting early and often in the first. Beautiful combination lands for Hill and Teixeira just eats it. Hill’s hands look crisp in the first. Knee to the body now for Hill.

Teixeira is marching forward. Big body shot lands for Teixeira. Right over the top from Teixeira and he throws some heat back at Hill. Single leg attempt from Teixeira and Hill once again defends well. Calf kick from Teixeira now. Combination now from Hill. Stiff jab from Hill.

Lead left hook from Teixeira. Big right hand lands near the end of the round for Hill. Teixeira answers back and the round closes. Good first for Jamahal Hill at UFC 283.

Round 2

The former UFC champion took a lot of clean shots in that first round, but he doesn’t seemed bothered as we enter the second. Immediate pressure from Teixeira and he rips the body. Low kick now from Teixeira and Hill tries a right over the top.

Now, Hill is attacking the kicks. More pressure from Teixeira and an eye poke stops the action momentarily. Back at it and Teixeira is back with the pressure. Another calf kick from Teixeira. Huge head kick from Hill and Teixeira is rocked.

Hill is teeing off along the fence. How Teixeira is still standing, I have no clue. Huge knee from Hill and Teixeira just eats it. Teixeira starts marching forward and he lands big to get some respect back. Big right hand answer from Hill. Teixeira gets deep on a takedown attempt and finally gets Hill down.

Hill trying desperately to get up, but Teixeira is holding him down for now. Two minutes to work for Teixeira. Teixeira is attacking an arm-triangle here. Hill is defending well for now but he needs to get up. He’s using the fence and he’s able to find his way back up to his feet.

They break and Hill looks for that head kick again. Big straight right lands for Hill. Body kick now for Hill. Teixeira pushes forward and lands now. Double jab from Hill closes the round. Great round for both men but I think it’s 2-0 Hill at UFC 283.

Round 3

Entering the third at UFC 283 and I’m very curious to see how Hill’s gas tank holds up as we enter these rounds. They touch gloves and here we go. Immediate takedown attempt from Teixeira and he pushes Hill back to the fence. Hill defending well and he’s able to reverse the position.

They break and Hill lands three straight jabs. Lead left hook from Teixeira. Another left hook now from Teixeira. Stiff jab from Hill. Hill lands another huge head kick and Teixeira is rocked badly. Teixeira goes down and Hill is raining down massive elbows.

Teixeira is still defending but he’s battered right now. Hill lets him back to his feet and Teixeira is still wobbly here. Body kick from Hill. Teixeira is somehow still pushing forward. Both men trade jabs in the center. Combination now from Teixeira.

One minute left in the round. Two nice shots from Teixeira and Hill looks tired here. Another combination from Teixeira who just doesn’t stop coming. Huge knee and a right hand from Hill closes the third round. 3-0 Hill at UFC 283.

Round 4

Entering the fourth and Teixeira really needs to turn things around if he wants to regain his title. Body kicks land for Hill to start the striking. Left hand from Hill lands. Knee from Hill and Teixeira goes for a takedown, but once again, Hill keeps it standing.

Right hand from Teixeira and he’s upping the pressure. Head kick and a combination from Hill. Another combination from Hill who is just picking apart Teixeira tonight. Massive right hand and left hook land from Teixeira and that definitely got Hill’s attention.

Back on the pressure and Hill looks for the head kick. More pressure from Teixeira and he lands a nice hook to the body. Teixeira opening up more in the fourth round. However, he gets hurt badly again. Jamahal Hill is just teeing off on Teixeira right now.

Teixeira refuses to go down. Jamahal Hill is absolutely unloading right now. The referee looks close to stopping this fight. The round ends and it’s all Hill at UFC 283.

Round 5

Entering the fifth and final round and Teixeira needs a miracle here. They touch gloves and here we go. Jab from Hill starts the striking. Right over the top from Hill. Big takedown from Teixeira and he ends up in half guard. The crowd erupts.

Hill looks for a sweep but Teixeira is doing a good job holding him in place. Teixeira is doing a good job of cradling here from side-control. Heavy top pressure from Teixeira after he switches over to half guard. Elbow from Teixeira and he slides into mount with half the round left.

Hill slides out the back and now he ends up on top. Huge moment there from Jamahal Hill. Heavy top pressure from Hill here and he lands a couple of nice elbows. 90 seconds left in this one and Jamahal Hill is well on his way to becoming UFC champion.

Side-control now from Hill. Scramble for Teixeira and he gets back up. Two shots from Teixeira and Hill counters with a kick. The round comes to a close and this shouldn’t be a close decision.

Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira by Unanimous Decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)