Jairzinho Rozenstruik cut after UFC Saudi Arabia loss

On the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia, we saw a crucial matchup in the heavyweight division. Two big time battled it out as former title challenger Sergei Pavlovich (19-3) took on Jairzinho Rozenstruik (15-6). This was a fight that many were excited for.

I figured that someone would be going to sleep but it turns out, it was the fans and Dana White that were put to sleep by this fight. The matchup between two powerful knockout artists was largely a point fighting matchup with few big time exchanges. In the end, Sergei Pavlovich won a decision.

Dana White was not happy about the fight and he let that be known at the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference. Turns out, the fight was so bad in the eyes of the promotion that they decided to release Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

UFC Releases Rozenstruik

It was stunning to see earlier that UFC Roster Watch posted that Jairzinho Rozenstruik was removed from the active roster. MMA Mania followed up and confirmed that the promotion had cut their ninth ranked heavyweight contender.

It seemed a little harsh to cut Rozenstruik after that fight. Yes, the fight sucked, but Bigi Boy was a top ten heavyweight who was 9-6 in fifteen fights with the organization. He had won back-to-back fights entering Saturday including a stoppage win in a main event in his last fight. However, the promotion was ready to move on now Rozenstruik is a free agent. I would expect the PFL to pursue Rozenstruik for their heavyweight division.