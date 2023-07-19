Islam Makhachev – Charles Oliveira 2 headlines UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 294 heads back to Abu Dhabi and we will see an absolute banger of a lightweight title fight in the main event. It will feel familiar to the fans of Abu Dhabi as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (24-1) will take on former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-9).

Dana White announced the rematch tonight on the UFC’s social media pages. UFC 294 goes down on October 21st. As mentioned, this will feel very familiar to the fans of Abu Dhabi. Last year’s October PPV in Abu Dhabi was headlined by the first matchup between the two men.

While the lightweight title was technically vacant at the time, Oliveira was viewed as the champion as he only lost the title due to missing weight by half a pound. Oliveira and Makhachev entered the bout with a perception of invincibility about them.

Makhachev had won 10 in a row while Oliveira had won 11 in a row. Makhachev dominated the first fight and submitted Oliveira to become UFC champion.

UFC 294

Makhachev has fought once since winning the title last October. He traveled to Australia in February to face P4P king and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Volkanovski made Makhachev look truly human and nearly won a decision over the lightweight champion.

Oliveira returned at UFC 289 in June to take on Beneil Dariush. Many thought that Dariush was going to defeat Oliveira to earn a shot at the lightweight title, but Do Bronx had other ideas. He stopped Dariush in the first round to punch his ticket to a rematch with Makhachev.