Is a title shot next for Tatiana Suarez after Noche UFC?

A fight that flew under the radar at Noche UFC was a big time matchup in the strawweight division with potential title implications. Former title challengers squared off as Tatiana Suarez (11-1) returned to face Amanda Lemos (15-5-1).

This was Suarez’s first fight since her title loss to Zhang Weili earlier this year. In that fight, Suarez lost her first professional fight in lopsided fashion as Weili dominated her over the course of five rounds. She was looking to get back to her dominant form on Saturday night.

She faced a ton of power coming back her way in the form of Lemos so her wrestling was going to be key at Noche UFC. In the first two rounds, Suarez largely controlled the action with takedowns and ground control.

Lemos sunk in a deep choke at the end of the second round but Suarez was saved by the bell. Suarez controlled much of the third round, but Lemos reversed the position at the end and finished the fight throwing big shots. It wasn’t enough to finish the fight and Suarez won a clear decision at Noche UFC.

Title shot after Noche UFC?

The strawweight division is now in a very interesting position with Zhang Weili vacating the title to move up to flyweight. Next month at UFC 321, Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba will rematch for the vacant strawweight title.

If you ask me, Suarez should absolutely face the winner in their first title defense. Outside of her loss to Weili, Suarez has largely been dominant inside the octagon. She’s going to be incredibly difficult for anyone to deal with and I think it would be interesting to see her face off against the elite grappling of Dern or Jandiroba.

Don’t be surprised to see Suarez in Abu Dhabi and don’t be shocked if the UFC has her facing the winner in early 2026.