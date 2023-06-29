Henry Cejudo out of UFC 292 with shoulder injury; Eyes Merab Dvalishvili or Brandon Moreno for return

Jun 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Henry Cejudo (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Marlon Moraes (blue gloves) during UFC 238 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Just a little of a week ago, we learned that at UFC 292, Henry Cejudo (16-3) would be facing off against Marlon “Chito” Vera (22-8-1). On an insanely stacked card featuring some of the best bantamweights in the world, fight fans were loving this matchup between Cejudo and Chito.

However, shortly after the fight was announced, there started being whispers about Cejudo’s health and whether or not he could go through with the fight. Cejudo wanted more than anything to fight on the fifteen year anniversary of him winning Olympic Gold on August 19th.

However, it wasn’t meant to be. Cejudo took to social media today and said that he has a 50% tear in his shoulder and he wouldn’t be able to fight. He said that he’ll be out 6-8 weeks and didn’t want to risk completely tearing his shoulder.

Some important news…



Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete on Aug 19 at UFC 292. I have a tear in my right shoulder that requires rehab.



I wish I could've got in there w/ Chito, but I won't be able to make a full recovery in time.@jimmybars



??: https://t.co/Ar7JQbsQPL pic.twitter.com/06ZEoKE7b4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 29, 2023

At the moment, it is not known whether or not Chito Vera will stay on the UFC 292 card. From asking around, that’s the impression that I got and Cejudo is already moving on. In fact, he said that he is still wanting the fight he wanted all along which is Merab Dvalishvili or a grudge match with Brandon Moreno.

UFC 292 Fallout

Cejudo recently told ESPN that he would love to fight Brandon Moreno whether he wins or not next weekend at UFC 290. Cejudo and Moreno have had beef for a while and Cejudo sees it as a big moneymaking bout that will also allow them to settle their own personal score.

In addition to that matchup, Cejudo still is eyeing the number one ranked contender in Merab Dvalishvili. In fact, Cejudo’s injury lines him up perfectly for a fight with Merab. Merab wanted to fight Cejudo as well but needed surgery on his hand. He’s hoping to return in the fall which probably lines up with Cejudo’s return.

Time will tell, but either way, expect Triple C to remain near the title picture at 135 and don’t rule out a potential flyweight title fight if the money is right with Brandon Moreno.