GFL Cancels First Two Events; Future Uncertain

A little more than a week ago, the GFL announced their first two events which were going to take place in Los Angelas on May 24th and 25th. A lightweight matchup between Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis was set to close the weekend on Sunday evening. After there had been many doubts as to whether or not the promotion would actually have events, the official announcement was encouraging.

However, here we are just a little over a week later and the events have been cancelled. Ariel Helwani broke the news last night that the GFL had cancelled their two-night event that was set to take place next month. Helwani was able to get in touch with the Global Fight League’s founder Darren Owen who spoke on the decision to cancel the event.

“My main investor didn’t fulfill his April obligation…we absolutely will keep pushing forward.” Owen also stated that they are targeting June 15th and 16th for their first event but I have my doubts. While I sincerely want this to work out for the fighters, there have been doubts about the legitimacy of this promotion since their initial announcement in December. At this point, I’ll believe it when I see someone officially making the walk for the GFL.