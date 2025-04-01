GFL Officially Announces First Two Events

Late last year, Darren Owen announced on the Ariel Helwani show that The Global Fight League (GFL) would begin hosting cards in 2025. The promotion aimed to do things differently by having a team-based MMA competition and they aimed to grab attention by signing some big names in the sport. Granted, some of the names are past their prime, but the idea is to have bigger names for early fan adoption.

Throughout the past couple of months, we’ve seen several things from the GFL including their draft and we’ve also seen several fights that have been announced as signed. However, none of the fights that were signed had dates and we weren’t sure when the promotion would actually debut.

We now know the exact date and location of the first events. The Global Fight League will be at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angelas for a two-day event on Saturday May 24th and Sunday May 25th. The promotion also announced the full cards for both events which can be viewed below via the links above.