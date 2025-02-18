GFL booking trilogy fight between Urijah Faber and Renan Barao

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Last week we learned about the first batch of GFL matches that will be taking place when the promotion kicks things off in April. Included in that first round of matchup announcements was a rematch between former UFC champions Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold. Well, yesterday we learned about a trilogy fight that will take place between two men who fought twice in UFC title bouts.

MMA Mania reported yesterday that Urijah Faber (35-11) will be taking on former UFC champion Renan Barao (34-10) for a third time when the promotion begins fights in the next couple of months. At this point, there are no dates and locations finalized for any of the announced matchups.

GFL Matchup

The GFL was able to bring Faber out of retirement. He’s been competing in grappling over the last few years, but he hasn’t fought in MMA since 2019 when he was stopped by Petr Yan. That ended Faber’s final run towards a UFC title. The California Kid walked away from the sport but a little more than five years later, he’s returned to face a familiar foe.

At one point in time, Renan Barao was considered one of if not the best P4P fighter in the world. He was 32-1 after defeating Faber for a second time which was his third UFC bantamweight title defense. His first win against Faber came via decision for the interim bantamweight title.

After his second win over Faber, Barao lost the title to TJ Dillashaw. After starting his career 32-1, Barao went just 2-9 in his last 11 fights. After five straight losses in the UFC, Barao was cut in 2019. He returned in 2023 and lost a split decision. Now, he’s back in the GFL hoping to show that he’s not completely washed at this stage of his career.