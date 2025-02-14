GFL Announces Uriah Hall – Douglas Lima

The GFL has been busy announcing their first round of matchups. Yesterday, we learned that Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold would be running it back. Then it was announced that former UFC champion Shogun Rua would be taking on Yoel Romero. They also announced a really fun middleweight matchup.

GFL announced that former Bellator champion Douglas Lima (33-12) would be taking on Uriah Hall (17-11). Starting with Uriah Hall, this will be his first MMA bout in nearly three years. The last time we saw him compete in MMA was UFC 276 when he lost a decision to Andre Muniz. Prior to that, he lost to Sean Strickland. Since his last MMA bout, he had competed in boxing twice going 1-1.

GFL Middleweight Bout

A few years ago, Douglas Lima was considered one of the best fighters on the planet. Heading into 2020, he was the Bellator welterweight champion with a record of 32-7. He moved up to 185 to face Gegard Mousasi with the hopes of becoming a two-division champion in Bellator. He was 11-2 in 13 fights leading up to that title fight with Mousasi.

Lima lost to Mousasi and it started a downhill spiral. After that incredible stretch, Lima has gone just 1-5 in his last six fights. He signed with GFL looking for a fresh start and he’s hoping that fresh start begins with a win over Uriah Hall.